International Yoga Day: ITBP personnel perform yoga with horses

Lohitpur/Badrinath [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops of Animal Training School (ATS) Lohitpur performed yoga with animals that are a part of their unit.

ITBP personnel performed yoga asanas with the ATS horses early in the morning.

In Uttarakhand also, ITBP personnel deployed at India-China border did a couple of asanas at an altitude of 14,000 feet at Vasudhara glacier near Badrinath.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. The sixth International Day of Yoga is being celebrated today.

It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite. (ANI)

