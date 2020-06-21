International Yoga Day: ITBP personnel perform yogasanas at 18,800 feet in Sikkim

Sikkim [India], June 21 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Sunday performed yoga at an altitude of 18,800 feet in North Sikkim on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

In Uttarakhand also, ITBP personnel deployed at India-China border did a couple of asanas at an altitude of 14,000 feet at Vasudhara glacier near Badrinath.

Meanwhile, ITBP troops of Animal Training School (ATS) Lohitpur practised yoga with animals that are a part of their unit.



The sixth International Day of Yoga is being celebrated today.

Yoga is found to be an important activity in the current coronavirus pandemic situation as its practice leads to both physical and emotional well-being and increases a person's ability to fight against the lethal infection in an effective manner.

This year, the celebration is centred around the theme "Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family." (ANI)

