International Yoga Day: JP Nadda says Yoga is India's priceless heritage to world

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday performed Yoga at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of the International Yoga Day and said that Yoga is India's priceless heritage to the world.

"Yoga enhances the physical, mental and spiritual energy of a person. Yoga is a priceless heritage given by India to the world. I performed yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day," tweeted Nadda.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, several union ministers and citizens across the country performed Yoga on the occasion today.

However, the nation witnessed muted celebrations, and events were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on the occasion, announced the launch of the M-Yoga app for yoga training videos that will be available worldwide in different languages and said that the application will play a 'great role' in expanding yoga across the globe.

This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness', and will focus on practicing Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

Since 2014, the occasion has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country.

The observation of IDY is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year.

Yoga celebrations were held virtually last year as well due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)