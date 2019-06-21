International Yoga Day: Sushil Kumar Modi participates in yoga event in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 21 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi along with other political leaders participated in a yoga event in Patna, on the occasion of 5th International Yoga Day on Friday.

"I welcome each and every person in this event on the occasion of International Yoga Day. I would like to convey a message to everyone that they should include yoga and morning walk in their daily routine as these two things are intrinsic requirements of our lives" Janata Dal (United) MLA Maheshwar Hajari told ANI.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for observing this day as International Yoga Day and taking a great initiative to spread awareness regarding the same" BJP MLA Pramod Kumar told ANI.

Other politicians including BJP MLA Arun Kumar Sinha and JDU leader Shravan Kumar also participated in the event.

People in large numbers performed yoga asanas along with their family members during the event.

The theme of 5th Yoga Day International Yoga Day 2019 is "Climate Action".

The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi.

The proposal of yoga day was pushed by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first year of his tenure and also suggested at the United Nations General Assembly where he expressed his interest to mark June 21 as international yoga day. (ANI)

