International Yoga Day to be celebrated by Diplomatic Corps on June 21

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): The diplomatic corps will celebrate fifth International Day of Yoga at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in Chanakyapuri on June 21.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, only camerapersons are invited to cover the event, which starts at 8:30 a.m.

"Due to limited size of the venue, the entry will be on a first come first serve basis," the statement read.

These exercises come in the run-up to the fifth ever International Yoga Day on June 21. India and other countries will celebrate International Yoga Day in a span of two days.

The concept of yoga day was formally proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India during his first-year tenure.

This is when he also addressed the United Nations General Assembly, where he expressed his interest to make June 21 as the International Yoga Day.

Modi founded the ministry of AYUSH which deals with natural methods of treatment including Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha. (ANI)

