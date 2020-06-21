International Yoga Day: Vadodara's Yoga Niketan organises virtual event

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 21 (ANI): Yoga Niketan here organised a virtual event to observe the International Yoga Day with participants from 15 countries who performed 108 Surya Namaskar to pay gratitude to COVID-19 frontline workers.

"We pay gratitude to the COVID-19 frontline workers, who are putting their lives at risk. This year, we held a virtual event in the wake of pandemic," said Praveen, Yoga teacher.

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. Its sixth edition falls on Sunday, which also happens to have a solar eclipse day in several parts of north India, including Delhi.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. (ANI)