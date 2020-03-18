Internet access across J-K to remain at 2G speed till March 26

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Internet access across Jammu and Kashmir will continue to be restricted to 2G speed till March 26, the Union Territory's Home Department has said.

"Internet access across the Union Territory with internet speed restricted to 2G only and internet connectivity with Mac-binding shall continue to remain operative till March 26, 2020, unless modified earlier," the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir said.

Previously, the authorities had restored 2G internet services across Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir on January 25.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu on August 5 last year, in view of security concerns in the region in the wake of abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)

