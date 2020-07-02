Internet application companies have to abide by rules pertaining to data security: India

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): India has said that internet technology companies operating in the country have to abide by the rules and regulations issued by the relevant ministries including those pertaining to data security and privacy of individuals.

Addressing the weekly virtual media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India is one of the most open regimes in the world for attracting FDI and in the last few years, the government has taken a host of measures for creating a more investor-friendly regime.

He said in the area of digital technology and the internet also, India has adopted a very open regime.

Srivastava said India is today one of the world's largest markets for digital internet technologies with more than 680 million subscribers and the world's largest software and internet application companies are present in the country.

"While operating in India one has to abide by our rules and regulations issued by relevant ministries and departments, including those pertaining to data security and privacy of individual data," he said.

He was answering queries on the government banning 59 mobile apps linked to China including Tik Tok, UC Browser, Helo, YouCam makeup and Mi Community in view of the information available that they are engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence" of the country.

Srivastava said will India will continue to welcome foreign investments including in the area of internet technologies but this will have to be in accordance with the rules and regulatory framework established by the government.

Almost all the apps banned on Monday have some preferential Chinese interest and the majority have parent Chinese companies.

The ban came amid border tensions with China in Eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

