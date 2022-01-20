Internet reunited two brothers separated during India-Pakistan partition

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], January 20 (ANI): Sikka Khan(76) and Sadiq Khan(85), two brothers who got separated in 1947, were reunited for a short duration of time at Kartarpur Sahib recently.

It was the power and magic of the internet that brought them together after 74 years of separation.

After a story by Sadiq's grandson about the separation of two brothers went viral, the siblings finally met at Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib after several rounds of video calling with each other.



The younger brother Sikka and the boys' mother were left behind in Punjab while Sadiq the elder brother and the father were left for the other side of the border.

Sadiq Khan told ANI how the pain of separation led his mother to commit suicide by drowning herself in a canal.

Talking to ANI, he recalled, "It felt very good when I met my brother at Kartarpur Gurudwara. When I came to know that he lives in Pakistan I wrote a letter to him. When I was six months old, my mother had brought me to her maternal house in Bathinda".

"During the partition of Pakistan and India, my rest of the family moved to Pakistan, where my mother and I were left here. Sadly, my mother jumped into a canal and died. The villagers raised me, later, they handed me to my maternal uncle who came to the village. I worked a lot from my childhood till my youth. My brother had got married in Pakistan now has a big family. I want to meet all of them," he added.

"My only wish is that both of us should get visas so that both our families could meet," he added. (ANI)

