Internet services restored in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Assam Police on Friday said that mobile internet services have been restored in the state and requested citizens to be cautious while posting or sharing unverified or provocative information on social media.

"Mobile Internet services have been restored in the state. We request citizens to be cautious while posting or sharing unverified/provocative information on Social Media. We are looking forward to your continued support in ensuring peace and harmony in the State," Assam Police tweeted.

Internet services were suspended on December 11 after major protests had erupted across the state over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

On December 16, the suspension was extended for another 24 hours in 10 districts namely -- Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup.

Assam Police had said that the situation has immensely improved in the region.

"The situation in the state has improved immensely. We thank the people of Assam for following the spirit of the law. Day curfew has been withdrawn in Guwahati from 0600hrs of December 16. Night curfew would remain from 2100 hrs till 0600 hrs next day," they had tweeted.

Meanwhile, mobile internet and SMS services were suspended in Lucknow till 12 noon on December 21. (ANI)