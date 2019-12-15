Internet services suspended temporarily in some parts of West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Internet services have been suspended temporarily as a precautionary measure in some districts of West Bengal, sources said.

The internet was suspended in some parts of the districts of Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas ( Basirhat and Barasat subdivisions) and South 24 Parganas ( Baruipur and Canning subdivisions).

This came amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in several parts of West Bengal.

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

