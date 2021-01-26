Internet services temporarily suspended in several parts of Delhi amid farmers' protests

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Central government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of Internet services till 11:59 pm at Delhi's border points - Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and areas adjoining these protest hubs due to intensifying clashes between the police and farmers who are protesting the new agricultural laws.

The Ministry of Home Affairs order stated that it was necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting a public emergency.

According to a senior government official, the order has been issued by the MHA after the Delhi Police briefed about the situation and requested to suspend services in some parts of Delhi. According to sources, after some time the ministry will review this order and will decide further course of action.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 of the temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) rules 2017, and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency it is necessary and expedient to order, the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 12.00 hours to 23.59 hours on January 26, 2021," read the order.

Sources claimed that the Delhi Police had requested Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday for the temporary suspension after witnessing the law and order situation in different parts of Delhi.

Various service providers sent messages to their subscribers regarding the temporary suspension of services.

Earlier today, reports of farmers breaking barricades to enter Delhi and resorting to vandalism poured from several parts of the city. The entry and exit gates of several Metro stations were also closed.

Protesting farmers had reached ITO after breaking police barricades placed opposite old Delhi Police headquarters and were seen attacking police personnel and vandalising vehicles.

Police used tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers at ITO in central Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)