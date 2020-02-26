Internet services to remain suspended in Aligarh till Feb 26 midnight: District Manager

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Internet services will remain suspended in Aligarh till midnight on Wednesday following recent clashes between police and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors, authorities said.

"The internet service in Aligarh will remain suspended till midnight of February 26," Manoj Rajput, District Manager, told ANI on Tuesday.

On Sunday, people protesting against the CAA pelted stones at the police following which security personnel fired tear gas shells, said District Magistrate (DM), Chandrabhushan Singh.

"Protestors pelted stones at police vehicles so the police had to resort to teargas to disperse them," Singh told ANI here.

PV Ramasastry, ADG Law and Order said that the stone pelting started after a rumour that the police were arresting protesters.

Following the clash between police and protestors, internet services were suspended in the city. (ANI)

