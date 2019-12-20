Internet services to remain suspended in Ghaziabad till Saturday morning

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Internet services have been suspended in Ghaziabad till 10 am on Saturday following violent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the state.

District Magistrate of Ghaziabad also ordered the closing of all schools.

On Friday, the services were snapped in various districts of the state.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. (ANI)

