Internet services to remain suspended in Meerut till 5 pm today

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Internet services in Meerut will remain suspended till 5 pm on Tuesday, said District Magistrate, Anil Dhingra.

The internet services were earlier suspended in the district until Monday to maintain law and order.

In Aligarh also, net services remained down in the wake of protests by students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The precautionary measure was taken after the students protest in AMU turned violent on Sunday. (ANI)

