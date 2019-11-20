Internet services will be restored in valley whenever local authorities deem it fit : Amit Shah

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): A decision to snap internet services was necessary keeping in mind the security of the nation and people of Jammu and Kashmir Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha today stating that the curbs will be lifted in the valley whenever the local authority deems it fit.

"As far as internet services are concerned, the decision can be taken by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities. There are activities by Pakistan too in Kashmir region, so keeping security in mind, whenever the local authority deems it fit, a decision will be taken," said Shah responding to Congress MP Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha.

"This is the question of the country's security, the question of the fight against terrorism, the question of peoples security. Whenever the local administration will deem it fit we will rethink on it," he added.

"Availability of petrol, diesel, kerosene, LPG and rice is adequate. 22 lakh metric ton apples are expected to be produced. All landlines are open," he added.

"I challenge Ghulam Nabi Azad Sahab to counter these facts which I presented, why don't you object to these figures on record? I am willing to discuss this issue for even an hour," he said.

Azad had risen to counter Shah's statements and asked how students in the Valley would be able to continue their education without Internet services?

The Home Minister replied that he agreed with Azad that internet services were a necessity but said when it came to the question of national security, the safety of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and fight against terror "we need to prioritize our necessities," he said.

"Availability of medicines is adequate, there is no problem. Mobile medicine vans have also started. The administration has taken care of health services," added the Home Minister.

The Central government had in August announced a decision to scrap Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state in two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The two UTs came into existence on October 31. (ANI)