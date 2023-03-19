Internet, SMS services suspended in Punjab after arrest of close aide of Amritpal Singh

Punjab [India], March 19 (ANI): Mobile Internet and SMS services have been suspended in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab till March 20 (12:00 hours) the Punjab government said on Sunday after arresting Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh.

"All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab are suspended till March 20 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety", said Dept of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab on Sunday.

Earlier today, central agency sources informed that efforts are underway to nab pro-Khalistan 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh.

As per the sources, Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, who is an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, has been arrested by the authorities.

This comes after the Punjab Police on Saturday launched a massive crackdown against the 'Waris De Punjab' chief.

In the early hours of Sunday, police personnel were deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar, and security was enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympathiser outfit chief is currently on the run, as per the police.

On Saturday late evening, Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive".

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Jalandhar Commissioner said, "Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive. His two cars were seized and gunmen nabbed. We also checked if the firearms of his security escorts had been procured legally. A case has been registered. Punjab Police have launched a manhunt for Amritpal Singh and we are hopeful that he will be arrested soon. A total of 78 people have been arrested so far and further searches and raids are underway".

Amritpal Singh's father, however, claimed that Punjab Police conducted searches at his residence in Amritsar but did not find "anything illegal". (ANI)