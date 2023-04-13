Internet suspended in Odisha's Sambalpur; 40 detained after clashes during Hanuman Jayanti rally

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], April 13 (ANI): Internet services in Odisha's Sambalpur district have been suspended for 48 hours from 10 am on Thursday in view of violence that broke out during a bike rally organised on April 12 for Hanuman Jayanti.

"Violence broke out between two communities in Odisha's Sambalpur district on April 12. Internet services suspended, Section 144 imposed in the district after the violence," District Administration said.



The State government on Thursday issued prohibitory orders after clashes between the two groups. According to the State government's order, Internet services will remain suspended in Odisha's Sambalpur for next 48 hours till April 15.

"Motorcycle procession undertaken by Hanuman Jayanti Samanyoya Samiti members, Bajrang Dal workers etc on April 12, 2023, at about 6 pm, there were clashes between Hindus and Muslims in Sambalpur town," the order by the home department of the State said.

It further added, "The situation is critical and miscreants are circulating false and inflammatory messages through social media to disturb the public order in the Sambalpur district."

"Whereas messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other such media etc have the potential to inflame communal passions, leading to acts causing a disturbance in public order in Sambalpur," the order stated.



"In order to prevent the spread of such inflammatory and motivated messages to circulate in the above-mentioned media to disturb the order in Sambalpur and to restore peace and amity," it said.

"The temporary suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency/Public Safety) Rules 2017, to prohibit the use and access of the following types of Internet and data services including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media for the next 48 hours beginning from 10 am to April 13, 2023, in Sambalpur district," the order read.

Informing about the situation in the area B Gangadhar, SP, Sambalpur said, "Today a flag march will be conducted in the area. Patrolling will be done and a meeting will also be conducted to maintain law and order in the area. Force has been deployed in the area."



Meanwhile, a case has been registered and 40 people have been detained till now. Three police officials have got injured, Sambalpur SP said.

On Wednesday, at least seven police personnel and 10 local public were injured police personnel, after violence erupted during a motorbike rally between two communities.

The injured police personnel were taken to a hospital and undergoing treatment (ANI)

