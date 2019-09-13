Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi's brother

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Interpol on Friday issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's brother Nehal Deepak Modi in connection with a money laundering case.

Forty-year-old Nehal was born in Belgium and is now under the scanner in connection with the case.

Nirav Modi is the prime accused in Rs 13,500- crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case. He had fled the country in January last year before the scam came to light.

He was, however, arrested by Scotland Yard and is in jail since then. His judicial custody ends on September 19. (ANI)

