Representative Image
Representative Image

Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi's step-brother

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Nehal Modi, the step-brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi in alleged connection with a money laundering case.
The Interpol issued the notice against Nehal, who is a Belgian citizen, on the request of Enforcement Directorate (ED).
"The ED had registered two separate money laundering cases in Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and others under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) on the basis of FIRs registered by the CBI under Sections 120-B and 420 of the IPC and Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988 for the offence of cheating Punjab National Bank in connivance with certain bank officials by fraudulently getting the Letters of Undertaking (LOU) issued and Foreign Letter of Credits (FLCs) enhanced thus caused wrongful loss to the bank," read a statement by the ED.
As per the ED, Nehal is one of the accused in the case against whom prosecution complaints have been filed the cases before the special PMLA court in Mumbai.
The special court was pleased to issue two separate open-ended Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against Nehal Modi.
Nehal was looking after the affairs of Twin Fields Investments Limited & Bailey Bank and Biddle for Nirav Modi. Both these companies had received around USD 50 million from dummy companies of Nirav Modi which in turn received this fund from the fraud committed on the PNB.
For Nirav Modi, Nehal became the protector and investment advisor of 'The Ithaca Trust', which got the tainted funds to the tune of USD 30 million after extensive layering and two immovable properties have been purchased in the USA from these tainted funds.
After the case broke out, Nehal had dealt with the Proceeds of Crime and had taken away diamonds having value USD 6 million and 150 boxes of pearls from Hong Kong and cash of AED 3.5 million and 50 Kg Gold (along with Mihir Bhansali- another co-conspirator) from Dubai, the statement by the ED reads.
He was also involved in destroying the digital evidence (mobile phones and server) pertaining to the case in Dubai. In the case of Choksi, Nehal was in-charge of Samuels Jewellers INC and Diamlink Inc. At his instance, these companies had received around USD 19 million of Proceeds of Crime in the guise of royalty, advances etc. from the Dubai based shell companies of Choksi, the ED also stated.
Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:32 IST

Delhi: 6 Afghan-Nigerian nationals arrested, heroin worth over...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized Afghan Heroin worth more than Rs 30 crore and arrested six persons who were part of an international drug smuggling syndicate, according to a press release by the agency on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:29 IST

Will try implementing Sixth Pay Commission from Jan 1: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced the state government will accept the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission and said she will try implementing them from January 1 next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:24 IST

ESIC to set up 100-bed hospital at Srinagar, 30-bed hospital in Leh

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The ESI Corporation on Friday gave "in-principle approval" to set up a 100-bed hospital in Srinagar and a 30-bed hospital in Leh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:16 IST

206 officers being sent to field as a part of restructuring: Army Chief

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that 206 officers were being sent to field areas to enhance the operational efficiency of the forces while seniors were being brought back to the headquarters to increase the knowledge levels as a part of the restructuring

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:15 IST

Lt. Gen Nav K Khanduri assumes charge as commander of Trishakti Corps

Sukna (West Bengal) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri has taken over the command of Sukna-based Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army from Lieutenant General CP Mohanty.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:12 IST

Multi-city international Ramayana Fest begins Sept 17

New Delhi (India) Sept 13 (ANI): The fifth edition of the International Ramayana Festival is set to begin here from September 17.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:10 IST

Punjab: Cache of 7.5 kg heroin and drug money of Rs 28 lakh recovered

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A person has been arrested along with a cache of 7.5 kg of heroin and Rs 28 lakh drug money on Friday here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:01 IST

118 new Community Radio Stations to be set-up across country:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javdekar on Friday announced that 118 new Community Radio Stations (CRS) would be set up soon across the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:59 IST

Sonia meets CMs of Congress-ruled states, takes stock of performance

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday met Chief Ministers of states ruled by her party, General Secretary Incharges, PCC Presidents.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:58 IST

Pak skips SCO military medicine meet, attends only dinner

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Pakistan gave a miss to the two-day military medicine conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) held here but its representatives attended a dinner related to the event on Thursday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:57 IST

Security tightened in Rampur ahead of Akhilesh's visit

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Security has been tightened here ahead of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav's visit.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:51 IST

UP: Scores of people rush to RTOs after amended Motor Vehicles Act

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): After the recent hike in penalties for road traffic violations under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) are seeing a surge in the number of applicants for driving licenses.

Read More
iocl