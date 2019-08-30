Representative image
Interpol team meets with CBI top brass to improve coordination

By Ashoke Raj (ANI) | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) unit is in the national Capital to improve coordination with the Indian investigative agencies.
The officials of Interpol reached the headquarters of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday morning for a meeting with their officials.
CBI is the nodal agency for Interpol India. The central probe agency coordinates with Interpol in order to investigate criminal and financial cases overseas.
Sources said that the meeting has been organised to develop better coordination and cooperation between CBI and Interpol. Earlier this year, the CBI director visited the Interpol Headquarter in Lyon (France).
They also stated that the CBI may raise the issue of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik against whom a Red Corner Notice (RCN) request by India was rejected by the Interpol. Zakir Naik is wanted by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The meeting will also focus on the procedures and rules being followed by Interpol when it comes to providing information about the accused in other countries wanted by India.
The Interpol last year had issued Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi after which he was arrested by the UK authorities.
Recently, the Government in parliament had said that on the request of CBI, Red Corner Notice was issued against 91 wanted persons in 2016, 94 in 2017, 123 in 2018 and against 41 persons till July 15, 2019.
However, after examining the request, Interpol issued Red Corner Notice against 87 fugitives in 2016, 84 in 2017, 76 in 2018 and 32 in 2019 (till July 15).
With the help of Interpol, the Indian investigative agencies were able to locate 36 fugitives in 2016, 35 in 2017, 24 in 2018 and 16 in 2019. (ANI)

