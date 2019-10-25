Intervention Application in SC alleges abolition of Human Rights Commission, Legislative Council in J-K

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): A Intervention Application (IA) has been filed in Supreme Court alleging that Human Rights Commission, Women's Commission and Legislative Council have been abolished in Jammu and Kashmir by Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The Intervention Application has been filed by lawyer-cum-petitioner, Muzaffer Iqbal Khan.

The petitioner has prayed that all these institutions may be allowed to continue until the decision by the apex court on Article 370 is taken. (ANI)

