Int'l Women's Day: MP CM has 'chai par charcha' with women sanitation workers in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday interacted with women sanitation workers at the Nehru Nagar intersection on the occasion of International Women's Day.



He interacted with them over tea and also took to sweeping the streets with them for a short while. He was accompanied by women security personnel and a female driver. "My 'Safai Karamchari' sisters have left their kids at home in the morning and are working to keep our streets clean. I am glad I started the day with them," the CM said.

"When I asked them about their needs, the first thing they said was respect. The biggest wish of women is to be treated respectfully," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion of International Women's Day, saying that India takes pride in the many accomplishments of women.

"Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors," PM Modi tweeted.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens. Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men," President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.

Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world. (ANI)



