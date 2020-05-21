Intra-state bus services resume in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) started intra-state bus services partially on Thursday.

Only 17 per cent of the fleet is being operated and as many as 1,683 buses will run on 436 routes.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, seating arrangements have been changed so that social distance can be maintained. Drivers are providing sanitizers to passengers. And, the buses are disinfected before starting the journey, while normal bus fares are being collected.

In Krishna region, 106 buses are being run on 38 routes. There will be no conductor on board as tickets will be booked online. Conductors at the bus depot will help people who don't know how to avail of online services. Ordinary, super delux and ultra delux services are available.

Buses from Gudivada depot have been running from this morning. Ticket bookings started at 4 pm yesterday. 20 services have been started from the depot.

Similarly, limited services have started from the Machilipatnam depot also. Night service has been launched for Visakhapatnam.

All buses are being run from depot to depot. A limited number of passengers are availing bus services today. (ANI)

