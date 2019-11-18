Adimulapu Suresh
Adimulapu Suresh

Introducing English medium in govt schools for the benefit of poor: Andhra Education Minister

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:43 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Monday said that the state government's decision of introducing English medium in all government schools is for the benefit of poor people who cannot afford private education.
He also alleged that certain groups with malicious intentions are making false propaganda that this decision is to promote religious conversions.
"The government will take legal action on such groups and will not spare any attempts of a smear campaign to malign the government", he added.
Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier taken the decision of introducing English medium in all government schools in the state.
There is Right to Education in the country and now Jagan government has upgraded it to Right to English Education, Suresh said.
"The employment opportunities are drastically changing and after 20 years, there will be altogether different kinds of jobs. In order to compete in the global employment or career opportunities, one has to be prolific in English medium. Our government wants to provide that opportunity to the students from poor and marginal background," Suresh said.
"As of now English medium education is available only to 39 per cent of STs, 49 per cent of SCs and 62 per cent of minorities in Andhra Pradesh. Most of them are studying in Government schools only. They need to be given education in English medium. There are more than 6,000 English medium schools in the state. All corporate schools and colleges are providing English medium education only; and collecting exorbitant fees. A student should not be deprived of English medium education due to his poverty. For the same, our government is introducing English medium in all government schools from Class 1 to Class 6, from next academic year," Suresh said.
The state Minister further highlighted that there are challenges ahead in implementing English medium in government schools.
"At first, we have to train up almost 68,000 teachers for teaching in English. For that the government is considering to make MoUs with premier institutes like IFLU," Suresh said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:39 IST

BJP boycotts Odisha Assembly, demands CBI probe into death of...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): BJP legislators on Monday boycotted the Odisha Assembly, demanding a CBI inquiry into the murder of Haridaspur Panchayat Executive Officer Smita Ranjan Biswal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:27 IST

We should not take extreme steps or go to point of no return:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Amid protests by students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Sanjay Dhotre on Monday said that extreme steps should not be taken.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:22 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:22 IST

Telangana: Blast in chemical company leaves two injured

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Two people were injured in an explosion in a private chemical company here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:21 IST

JNU students protest: Delhi Police to look into lathi charge...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that they will inquire into lathi-charge allegations levelled by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students during their protest today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:18 IST

Jagdambika Pal writes to Speaker calling for action against...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Urban Development has written to the Speaker to take necessary action against the officials who did not attend the meeting called by him to discuss air pollution in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:16 IST

Health Ministry signs MoC with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Health Ministry on Monday signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) under which the latter would provide technical, management and program design support through its grantees and other partners.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:12 IST

Crucial for Rajya Sabha to form select committees, ensure bills...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): On the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that it is crucial for the Rajya Sabha to form select committees to ensure that the bills tabled "receive detailed scrutiny they deserve."

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:08 IST

India's health system confronted with many challenges: NITI Aayog CEO

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday said that India's health system is confronted with many challenges such as the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, little standardization and no interoperability.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:04 IST

GFP chief challenges Goa CM to campaign in Karnataka, clarify...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Goa Forward Party (GFP) President Vijai Sardesai on Monday challenged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to campaign for the upcoming by-polls in Karnataka and publically repeat that he wouldn't allow a single drop of Mahadayi water to be diverted.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:52 IST

J-K: LG Murmu attends passing out parade of constables in Ganderbal

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The passing out parade of 1145 police constables of Jammu and Kashmir police was held in Ganderbal on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:47 IST

UP govt seeks report from varsity after demands for changing...

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): After a demand for changing Agra's name was raised by a few people, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University to find out if the city was known by any other name.

Read More
iocl