Intruder held by Indian Army in Jammu's Rajouri while trying to cross LoC for suicide attack

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] August 21 (ANI): Indian Army troops on LOC in the Sehar Makri area of town Nowshera shot at and apprehended an intruder who was allegedly coming for a suicide attack.

The intruder identified as Tabarak Husain (26) was at first noticed to be involved in suspicious activity and was confronted by the army troops in the Sehar Makri area of town Nowshera in the Rajouri district of Jammu.

The infiltrator attempted to escape from the army troops but was shot at and intercepted in injured condition, said the Rajouri district police.



The intruder was rushed to the local army establishment for first aid and then was shifted to Army Hospital Rajouri, for further treatment, they added.

According to a police officer he is responding to the treatment well and an investigation of the matter and questioning of the intruder will be conducted accordingly.

The police identified the intruder as Tabarak Husain who was on an alleged suicide mission and this was the second time he was apprehended while crossing the Line of Control (LOC).

"Tabarak Husain's pubic hairs and armpits are shaved and this is mostly done by terrorists when they are on a suicide attack as seen in the past," said a police official.

Earlier, on April 25, 2016, two Pakistani intruders were apprehended by Jhangar Batallion, Nowshera Sector. Indian Army troops observed three suspects trying to intrude across the LoC but only two suspects could be apprehended. (ANI)

