"Investigating the matter seriously," Bihar Police after 2 injured in Nalanda explosion

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], April 22 (ANI): Bihar Police on Saturday said that a team of experts has been called from Patna to inspect the spot in the suspected explosion in Paharpura village in Nalanda.

While talking to the ANI, DSP Dr Shibli Nomani said," A team of experts has been called from Patna to inspect the spot. Evidence is being collected from the spot by the team. We are investigating the matter seriously".

Earlier today two people were injured after an explosion was suspected in Nalanda.



In this regard, the district administration said a probe will be conducted by the Forensic Science Laboratory team then the cause of the incident can be ascertained.

"A sound was heard in Paharpura village in Nalanda district. After reaching the site, it did not seem that it is a case of an explosion. No traces of any explosives were found there. A probe will be conducted by the FSL team, only they can further ascertain," Shashank Shubhankar, DM, Nalanda said.

The police official also said that two people were injured.

"We checked the site, and there was not a mark of anything burning, it does not seem there was a blast. Few blood stains were found, and 1-2 people were injured. They are to be found out. We can see in the video some smoke coming out from the site," SP Nalanda said. (ANI)

