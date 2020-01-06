Investigation being carried out in right earnest in JNU violence case, Delhi Police claims

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): DCP South West Delhi, Devendra Arya on Monday said that investigation is being carried out in right earnest in the JNU violence case and relevant sections of the law have been invoked in the matter.

"Sections related to rioting and sections under Damage to Public Property Act have been invoked in the JNU violence case that took place on Sunday. As far as the question of identification remains, we are monitoring all the messages communicated on social media by both sides. We are carrying out the investigation in the right earnest," Arya told reporters.

Dr Pravesh Kumar, Professor of Comparative Politics in JNU said: "Whatever that happened yesterday is condemnable. There was a fight between students. One of the sections of the students wanted that registration should take place whereas the other section did not want it. Some of the students warned me that there was going to be a fight in the evening. I took shelter at Periyar Hostel warden's house. Students who are part of ABVP were targeted by the perpetrators of violence. Then in the night students staying in Sabarmati Hostel were targeted. This is not a students' movement as they are targeting teachers and wardens now."

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the situation remained tense but peaceful outside JNU on Monday morning as the university guards maintained a strict vigil at the gate, checking I-cards of all those entering the university. (ANI)

