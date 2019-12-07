Investigation in rape of minor should be completed in two months: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here on Saturday that he would write to the Chief Ministers of all states and Chief Justices of High Courts, appealing them that that investigation in rape cases involving minors should be completed within two months.

"I am going to write to the Chief Ministers of all States appealing that investigation in rape cases involving minors should complete within two months. I have issued necessary directions to my department as well," said Prasad while talking to media persons.

"Also, I will write to the Chief Justices of High Courts requesting them for the speedy disposal of the rape cases," he said.

The Union Minister said the Centre has proposed to establish 1,023 fast track courts across the country for speedy trial of the cases related to crime against women. (ANI)

