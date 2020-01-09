Investigation ordered after excise dept Inspector, constable get into fight in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Complaints have been filed and an investigation has been ordered after an inspector and a constable of the Excise Department had a brawl over some issue in the Kavi Nagar police station area, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghaziabad, Aatish Kumar Singh.

"Two officials of the Excise department in the Kavi Nagar police station area, an Inspector and a constable got into a brawl with each other. Both have filed complaints against each other, we are conducting investigations in the matter and a case might be filed in the matter," Singh told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have received information that the constable has received injuries. We are sending him for medical tests," Singh added.

Meanwhile, Suresh Choudhary the Inspector has alleged that his junior had attacked him with punches and kicks after accusing him of baseless charges.

However, the constable Sandeep said that the Inspector had started the fight and locked him up inside a room.

"The officer always used to pressurize me into doing all the work alone. I have recordings to prove it. today he launched an attack on me and locked me up inside a room," Sandeep, the injured constable alleged.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)