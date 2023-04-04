Investigations against drug mafia will be intensified: Kochi Police Commissioner

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 4 (ANI): Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethuraman on Monday said that the action against the activities of the drug mafias will be intensified across the city.

The Police commissioner was speaking at an event titled 'Drug Usage in Youth' as part of the 'Ente Keralam- Mega Exhibition' organised by the State Government.

He further said, "Students, including girls, are the targets of such mafias. It is the responsibility of every individual not only the Police and Excise Departments to fight against the drug mafia and save society. For that, children should be educated against drugs at an early age."



The seminar was jointly organised by the State Police and the Excise Department.

The Mega Exhibition was organised by the State Government as part of the two-year celebrations of the LDF Government.

K Sethuraman, who took charge as Kochi City Police Commissioner on January 1 2023, asserted earlier while joining that, "Our priority is to ensure that no child from now on becomes an addict to drugs. That is our goal. We will work to ensure that." (ANI)

