Investing in women is investing in economy: Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Saturday released a report on Status of Women in Media in South Asia and said investing in women is not just a social expenditure but an investment in the economy of the country.

The event was organised by the Press Information Bureau and the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) on the eve of Women's Day.

According to a release by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Irani said the ministry will be happy to collaborate with the IIMC to conduct a study on the impact of evolving technology on women in media.

She congratulated IIMC for bringing out this report and urged that it must be shared with the heads and owners of media houses in order "to bring to their notice the gender gap and inequity that exists in newsrooms".

The minister said that research needs to be done on women in regional media and the support ecosystem required by them during their job in the field.

The report sponsored by the UNESCO has been researched jointly by the South Asia Women's Network (SWAN) and the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development.

The working conditions of women in media was studied in the nine countries of South Asia and has been brought out in two volumes, the release said. (ANI)

