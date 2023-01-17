Investors of West Bengal praise Yogi govt for creating conducive environment for industries

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 17 (ANI): The leading industrialists and investors of West Bengal appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government for creating a conducive environment for industries in the state.

The fourth domestic roadshow was organized at the Oberoi Grand Hotel in Kolkata on Tuesday in the run-up to the Global Investors Summit (GIS), which will be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

Leading industrialists and investors participated in the programme and appreciated the opportunities available in Uttar Pradesh and the transformed state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, describing it as "a state with enormous investment potential", an official release said.

Among the investors who have come here, many expressed the desire to invest in connecting the cities of UP through transportation services and also to develop the education sector.

Apart from that, investors demonstrated a positive attitude toward investment in waste-to-energy, hospitals, the tourism sector, and others.

Entrepreneurs stated that there has been a lot of spectacular and creative development work in Uttar Pradesh in recent years. The situation has improved as a result of the crime-free UP.

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken the initiative to make Kolkata entrepreneurs partners in the development of the state, so we want to see Uttar Pradesh serve as the growth engine of "New India," the release said.

Berger Paints' Managing Director & CEO, Abhijit Roy, talked about "MILTE".

According to him, Uttar Pradesh has now become prosperous. "UP is attractive in terms of M-Market, I-Infrastructure, L-Land, T-Tax, and E-ease of doing business. The market is extremely important. Modern and progressive investment routes have become the foundation of business", he said.

Roy also praised the rules and discipline of UP.

"This is the only reason all the works have been successfully executed. When it comes to interest rates, attractive profit schemes are also prepared. The desire for businesses to provide adequate solutions to all these things motivates every businessman," he added.

Ramakant Barman Managing Director of Green Tech Environment Management Private Limited said that he is looking forward to establishing the four to five "Waste to Energy" plants in Uttar Pradesh.

"Cities such as Lucknow, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur have a lot of potentials. There are many ongoing projects in Kashi. Under the Yogi government, there is safety for traders, a safe environment on the highways, and immense opportunities for investors. The Yogi government has made adequate electricity, roads, and water provisions. These are the reasons why investors are interested in UP", he said. (ANI)