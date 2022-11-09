Investors Summit should be result-oriented: MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the Investors' Summit to be held in Indore in January 2023 should be fruitful for industrialists and investors. Investors and industrialists should be given detailed information about the needs, investment opportunities and possibilities of the state.

The industrialists working in this sector should be specially made aware of the possibilities of industries related to the manufacturing of agricultural equipment and the manufacturing of pharma and medical devices in the state.

CM Chouhan made the remark during addressing a meeting at the residence office regarding the meeting with industrialists and the road show in Mumbai on Tuesday.



Chouhan will meet industrialists and investors in Mumbai on November 10. He will invite them to the proposed Investors' Summit in Indore in January 2023.

Chouhan will meet the MD and CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra Dr Anish Shah, CEO of Hindustan Unilever Sanjiv Mehta, Directors of Reliance Industries Anant Ambani and Dhanraj Nathwani, MD of CEAT Tyres Anant Goenka, CMD of US Pharma Tapan Sanghvi, Director of Chomerics Life Sciences AK Mishra, Encube Ethicals Pharma MD Mehul Shah, Gufic Biosciences CMD Jayesh Choksi and Vice-Chairperson of Piramal Group Dr Swati Piramal.

Besides, CM Chouhan will also attend the inaugural programme of Infobeans Limited and a session on investment prospects in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan will specially discuss the possibilities of setting up units related to the manufacturing of pharma and medical equipment with the industrialists working in this sector. Under this, he will hold discussions with the heads and officials of Godrej, Alembic Pharma, Aditya Birla Group, Hiranandani Group, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tata Sons, Procter & Gamble India, Larsen & Toubro, Persistent Systems and Panchsheel Realty Reserve. (ANI)

