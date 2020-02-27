Investors willing to open representation office in India: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that she took part in G-20 Summit in Saudi Arabia and investors want to open a representation office in India.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, she said, "I had recently gone to Saudi Arabia to take part in G-20 Summit. I had bilateral meetings with my counterparts, and also met with investors, and interacted with Saudi Arabian businessmen and Indian businessmen settled there."

On being asked whether Delhi violence will affect investments, she said, "There was a concern that something was happening, on the contrary, the investors in Saudi Arabia said that they are now willing to open a representation office in India," Sitharaman said. (ANI)

