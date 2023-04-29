Invigilator takes photo of question paper during exam in Kurnool, college admin orders probe

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): The administration of Kurnool Medical College on Friday initiated action against an invigilator, who allegedly took a photo of a question paper on his mobile phone during an exam.

An exam was being held on in the medical college of Kurnool district during which the invigilator was allegedly caught red-handed taking a photograph of the MBBS Anatomy II question paper, by the examinees.

The students lodged a complaint against the invigilator, identified as Chakrapani, with the college authorities.



The Chief Observer of the medical college said Chakrapani gave evading answers.

The college administration ordered a probe into the matter.

The panel was directed to finish its investigation by Saturday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

