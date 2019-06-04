Involve ex-chiefs in service chief appointments, former Air Chief to Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A few months before the government selects a new Air Force head, former IAF Chief PV Naik has written a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting him to involve an ex-service Chief in the appointment panels while selecting new services chiefs.

"Sir, I have a small suggestion regarding the selection of Chiefs. Nobody denies that merit-based selection, with due deference to seniority, is the best method. The question is who determines merit? Is it the RM under Def Secy's advice? Is it the PMO? Is it Intel or the NSA?" he asked.

"All the above have only peripheral knowledge of the officer concerned. Besides political leanings, we need to factor in professionalism too. So whose advice counts in the Appointments Committee? May I suggest a panel involving all the above plus an ex-Chief of the same Service," he added.

The IAF will get a new head in September-end after incumbent Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa retires. Several officers are in the race for the post.

Air Marshal BS Suresh is the front runner in the race. Suresh has had an illustrious career and also served as Air Advisor to Air Chief during Naik's tenure.

In an open letter written Tuesday, he said there was a need for Armed Forces to be integrated with MOD and become a part of the decision-making apparatus.

"We should start small, say at Director level, and make it work before taking it further. This, sir, is the first step. Without this, the rest is cosmetic," he aid.

"In fact, occupying a 'joint' billet should be a prerequisite to higher promotions. I think now is the right time to initiate preliminary discussions on the appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff(CDS)," he added. (ANI)

