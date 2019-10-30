Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (file photo)
INX media case: Chidambaram sent to judicial custody till Nov 13, court allows home-cooked food

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A special court in Delhi on Wednesday sent former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram to judicial custody till November 13 in connection with INX media money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent the Congress leader to judicial custody rejecting the ED's application seeking one day's remand in the matter.
Considering his medical condition, the court also allowed Chidambaram home-cooked food, his spectacle, prescribed medicines and use of western toilet during the judicial custody.
Chidambaram was produced before the court on completion of his ED custody in the case.
The court had, on October 24, extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Chidambaram till October 30 in connection with the case. The ED, which is probing the money laundering charges against the leader, had arrested him on October 16.
This is the second time Chidambaram is being sent to Tihar jail. He was earlier sent to Tihar following his CBI arrest on August 21 in connection with the INX media case.
The CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.
Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money laundering case in this regard. (ANI)

