Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo)
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo)

INX Media case: Chidambaram's judicial custody extended to Oct 17

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram till October 17 in connection with the INX Media case.
The CBI had arrested Chidambaram on August 21 following which he was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail. He was produced before the court today at the end of his remand.
Earlier today, he moved a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court against the order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his regular bail petition in the case. The High Court had dismissed the plea contending that he might influence the witnesses in the case.
Chidambaram is facing probe for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister.
While the CBI is probing the corruption allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into money laundering allegations against him in the case. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:36 IST

Kolkata: Fire breaks out in Salt Lake's Baishakhi mall

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A fire broke out at Baishakhi mall in Salt Lake here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:26 IST

INX Media case: Court allows home-cooked food to Chidambaram in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday allowed home-cooked food to be provided to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in Tihar jail once in a day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:20 IST

Maharashtra polls: BJP ally RPI set to field don Chhota Rajan's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Republican Party of India (RPI), an ally of BJP-Shiv Sena combine, has decided to field Deepak Nikalje, brother of underworld don Chhota Rajan, from Phaltan seat in the ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections. The party is contesting six seats in the elect

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:12 IST

Railways vital to achieve PM's vision of $ 5 trillion economy: Shah

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that Prime Minister visualises Railways as a lifeline to achieve the goal of making India a $ US 5 trillion economy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:12 IST

Prayagraj stages high tech Ram Leela

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The impact of digitalization in India is now also visible in religious events. The Ram Leela provides one such example.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:06 IST

5 Ambassadors, including EU and France, present credentials to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Five ambassadors, including those of France, Denmark and the European Union (EU) on Thursday presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:03 IST

Wg Cdr Yadava takes message of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a 'notch...

Panagarh (West Bengal) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Taking the message of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a notch higher, Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday undertook a skydive jump with the flag of the sanitation campaign.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:01 IST

Harsimrat Badal thanks Rail Min for naming train to Lohian Khas...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday thanked Railways minister Piyush Goyal for renaming the New Delhi - Lohian Khas - New Delhi Intercity Express as 'Sarbat da Bhala Express' on the occasion of the 550th Parkash Purb cele

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:52 IST

Time to rejoin SP has passed, door open for alliance: Shivpal Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Ruling out his return to Sawamjwadi Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav on Thursday stated that he was open for an alliance with his former party.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:30 IST

Vice Chief of Air Force calls on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The newly appointed Vice Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:28 IST

Envoys of 5 countries present credentials to President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The envoys of five countries, including those of France, Denmark and the European Union (EU), on Thursday presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:14 IST

Congress' Nitesh Rane joins BJP ahead of Maharashtra polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Congress' Nitish Rane on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Maharashtra polls.

Read More
iocl