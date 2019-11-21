INX Media case: Court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram on Nov 22-23

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A Special Court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex on Thursday granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate former Union finance minister P Chidambaram and confront him with documents on November 22 and 23 in connection with INX Media money laundering case.

The probe agency had approached the court seeking permission to quiz him, confront him with documents and record his statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, however, refused to grant permission to record Chidambaram's statement.

The ED had arrested Chidambaram last month and he is currently lodged in judicial custody in Tihar jail.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister. Thereafter, a case was registered by the ED. (ANI)

