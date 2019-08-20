Delhi High Court (file pic)
Delhi High Court (file pic)

INX Media case : Delhi High Court dismisses anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambaram

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:45 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in both the cases filed by CBI and ED related to INX media scam.
In 2007, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.
Based on the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him.
Chidambaram's son Karti has also been named in the two cases. He was arrested on February 28, 2018 by the CBI and was later released on bail. The ED had attached properties belonging to him.
On July 4, a Delhi court had allowed Indrani Mukerjea, the former head of the INX Media, to turn an approver in the CBI case.
The agency had submitted that it has come across evidence in the form of conversations which only Indrani Mukerjea is privy to and will help consolidate the case. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:41 IST

Centre approves Rs 4,432 crore additional assistance to Odisha,...

New Delhi, [India] Aug 20 (ANI): A high-level committee (HLC) chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah has approved additional central assistance of Rs 4,432.10 crore to Karnataka, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for natural calamities faced by them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:28 IST

J-K: Army jawan killed as Pak violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector

Krishna Ghati (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): An Indian Army soldier on Tuesday lost his life as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:09 IST

Assam: First humanoid robot 'Palki' serves up delicacies at...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Waitress Palki at Guwahati's Uruka restaurant is the talk of the town!

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:06 IST

Home Minister reviews issues related to NRC's final publication in Assam

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed the issues related to final publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:06 IST

14.4-ft-long python rescued in Assam

Nagaon (Assam) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Forest officials along with a number of NGO activists rescued a 14.4-foot long python in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:00 IST

Himachal Minister airlifted after being stranded for three days

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Minister Ramlal Markande was airlifted from Kaza to Shimla after being stuck in the Lahaul and Spiti district for the last three days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:56 IST

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court defers hearing on ED's plea for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday deferred to August 29 the hearing on the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking cancellation of bail of Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:54 IST

SC issues notices to Centre, social media majors on Facebook plea

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre, Twitter, Google, and YouTube on a plea filed by Facebook seeking transfer to the court petitions pending before different high courts, demanding interlinking of Aadhaar database with social media profiles.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:48 IST

Govt tax-neutral towards petrol, diesel prices: UP minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Tuesday affirmed that government is tax-neutral towards petrol and diesel prices and the recent increase in VAT on these commodities would not drastically affect the oil prices.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:38 IST

ED summon to Raj Thackeray: MNS workers asked to gather outside...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Hours after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) withdrew its call for a bandh to protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon to Raj Thackeray, party leader Bala Nandgaonkar on Tuesday said that MNS workers will gather outside the ED office in Mumbai on

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:36 IST

Modi congratulates ISRO on Chandrayaan 2 entering lunar orbit

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Chandrayaan 2 entering the moon's orbit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:35 IST

Removal of Art 370 a step taken in the interest of the country:...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday said that scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was a step taken in the interest of the country.

Read More
iocl