INX media case: ED arrests P Chidambaram after questioning him at Tihar jail

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested former Finance Minister P Chidambaram after grilling him for nearly two hours at Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

At present, ED officials along with Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Naveen Kumar Matta are outside the court of special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar for issuance of production warrant.

Chidambaram's arrest came a day after a special court allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to grill Chidambaram for 30 minutes in connection with the matter to decide on his arrest.

A three-member team of ED including Mahesh Gupta, Sandeep Thapliyal, and Dainik Jain had arrived at Tihar Jail to interrogate P Chidambaram, who is lodged in the case which is also being investigated by the CBI.

Nalini and Karti Chidambaram, the wife and son of the Congress leader, too reached the jail premises ahead of the interrogation process.

Chidambaram is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail since September 5 in a corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and ED. His remand is slated to end on October 17.



The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.



ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR. (ANI)

