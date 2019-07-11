INX Media case: Indrani Mukerjea appears before court, accepts pardon

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Indrani Mukerjea, who recently turned an approver in the INX Media case, on Thursday appeared before a special CBI court here and accepted its pardon in the case in which former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti are facing probe.

Indrani, the former head of INX Media, appeared before Special CBI Judge Arun Bhardwaj and gave an assurance that she will record her statements "truthfully with all the facts".

Earlier this month, the court had allowed her application seeking to turn approver in the case. The court had also allowed her plea seeking pardon.

Today, with her acceptance of pardon in the court, she has become an approver and is no more an accused.

"I am aware that the court has allowed the application and granted me pardon, subject to the conditions as mentioned in that order. In case of giving false evidence and not complying with the condition, I would be tried for the offence," she told the court.

Indrani said that she will abide by the terms and conditions without "fear or pressure".

Last year, Indrani, after giving a confessional statement in the court, had filed a plea seeking to become an approver.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier submitted that it has come across evidence in the form of conversations which only Indrani is privy to and will help consolidate the case.

On May 15, 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR in the case alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during P Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Based on the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him.

On February 3, the Union Law Ministry granted sanction to the CBI to prosecute P Chidambaram in connection with the matter.

The ED has also attached properties worth Rs 54 crore belonging to his son Karti, and a firm in the case and is probing how the FIPB clearance was granted to the group in 2007.

The agency has claimed that its probe shows that for the FIPB approval, INX Media directors Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea had met P Chidambaram so that there was no delay in their application. It has also attached properties belonging to the Mukerjeas.

She is currently lodged in Byculla jail in Mumbai in connection with the case of murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. (ANI)

