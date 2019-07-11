File photo of Indrani Mukerjea
File photo of Indrani Mukerjea

INX Media case: Indrani Mukerjea appears before court, accepts pardon

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:24 IST

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Indrani Mukerjea, who recently turned an approver in the INX Media case, on Thursday appeared before a special CBI court here and accepted its pardon in the case in which former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti are facing probe.
Indrani, the former head of INX Media, appeared before Special CBI Judge Arun Bhardwaj and gave an assurance that she will record her statements "truthfully with all the facts".
Earlier this month, the court had allowed her application seeking to turn approver in the case. The court had also allowed her plea seeking pardon.
Today, with her acceptance of pardon in the court, she has become an approver and is no more an accused.
"I am aware that the court has allowed the application and granted me pardon, subject to the conditions as mentioned in that order. In case of giving false evidence and not complying with the condition, I would be tried for the offence," she told the court.
Indrani said that she will abide by the terms and conditions without "fear or pressure".
Last year, Indrani, after giving a confessional statement in the court, had filed a plea seeking to become an approver.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier submitted that it has come across evidence in the form of conversations which only Indrani is privy to and will help consolidate the case.
On May 15, 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR in the case alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during P Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.
Based on the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him.
On February 3, the Union Law Ministry granted sanction to the CBI to prosecute P Chidambaram in connection with the matter.
The ED has also attached properties worth Rs 54 crore belonging to his son Karti, and a firm in the case and is probing how the FIPB clearance was granted to the group in 2007.
The agency has claimed that its probe shows that for the FIPB approval, INX Media directors Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea had met P Chidambaram so that there was no delay in their application. It has also attached properties belonging to the Mukerjeas.
She is currently lodged in Byculla jail in Mumbai in connection with the case of murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:16 IST

J&K: Pakistan boy's body recovered from Kishenganga river in...

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): The body of a minor boy was recovered from Kishenganga river in Gurez Valley of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:16 IST

SC decision as per law, Speaker will also follow rules:...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hailed the decision of Supreme Court directing 10 rebel Karnataka MLAs to meet the Karnataka Assembly Speaker at his office and said that the Speaker will also go as per rules.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:15 IST

Congress' National Media Coordinator Rachit Seth tenders his resignation

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Rachit Seth, National Media Coordinator of Congress party, tendered his resignation from the post on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:12 IST

Rajnath emerges as face of BJP's counter-attack in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emerged as the pivot of the government's response to Congress allegations in the Lok Sabha, setting the tempo and lines of the counter-attack with hard-hitting arguments and one-liners.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:06 IST

Bombay HC dismisses Mallya's plea on confiscation of properties

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea of beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya seeking a stay on the procedure for the confiscation of his properties by the government agencies in connection with a Rs 9,000-crore money laundering and fraud c

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:02 IST

West Bengal: CID recovers explosive material, detonators in Birbhum

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) seized 238 packets each containing 50 kg of ammonium nitrate from an unauthorized storeroom in Rampurhat here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:00 IST

SC cannot give direction to Speaker on resignation of MLAs: Singhvi

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Hours after the Supreme Court directed the 10 rebel MLAs to appear before speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in the evening, the Congress contended in the court that it cannot give such a direction to the Speaker.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:59 IST

Marginal hike in airfare after suspension of Jet Airways operation: Govt

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI) The government on Thursday admitted that after suspension of Jet Airways operations there was a reduction in capacity in the domestic sectors that led to a marginal hike in airfares.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:57 IST

Operation Thirst: 1,371 arrested for selling unauthorized...

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): As many as 1,371 people were arrested and over 69,294 bottles were seized by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) under 'Operation Thirst', an all India drive to crackdown the selling of unauthorised Packaged Drinking Water (PDW) here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:33 IST

CBI raids offices, residence of Indira Jaising, Anand Grover in FCRA case

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday conducted raids at the residence and offices of senior Advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover in connection with an alleged violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:27 IST

After marrying outside caste, BJP MLA's daughter alleges threat...

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The daughter of an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator has claimed a threat to her life from her father after marrying a man outside her caste.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:22 IST

TDP will merge in BJP: former TDP JC Prabhakar Reddy

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): JC Prabhakar Reddy, a former MLA of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday said that the Chandrababu Naidu led party will merge into the BJP citing that in politics there are no permanent foes or friends.

Read More
iocl