INX Media case: Investigating officer Rakesh Ahuja transferred back to Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Rakesh Ahuja, investigating officer (IO) in INX Media case involving senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, has been transferred back to the Delhi Police as his term in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had ended three weeks back.

The ED has clarified that Ahuja's term in ED had got over three weeks back.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI for his alleged role in INX Media case on Wednesday night.

In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

Based on the FIR, the ED had filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him. (ANI)

