Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram (File photo)
INX Media case: P Chidambaram's bail plea rejected, Delhi HC calls allegations against him "serious"

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 15:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the regular bail petition of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case contending that the allegations against him are "serious in nature".
Justice Suresh Kumar Kait observed that he played an active and key role in the INX Media scam.
"No doubt bail is his right, but if granted in such cases, it is against the interest of public at large," the court stated.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering case, had arrested Chidambaram last month. He is currently lodged in judicial custody in Tihar jail. The court had recently extended his judicial custody till November 27.
The Congress leader had sought a regular bail by asserting that no part of the triple test, which includes flight risk, influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence, has been made out against him.
His bail plea was opposed by the ED. The agency asserted that Chidambaram used the high office of the country "for his personal gains".
"Proceeds of crime were generated on the act done by P Chidambaram in his capacity as the finance minister. Considering the gravity of the offences against him, bail should not be granted," the agency submitted.
The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister. Thereafter, a case was registered by the ED.
Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the INX Media corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (ANI)

