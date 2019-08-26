INX Media case: Paragraphs of HC order verbatim copy of CBI-ED note, Sibal argues in SC

New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): Arguing for former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, senior counsel Kapil Sibal on Monday said in the Supreme Court that paragraphs in the High Court judgment were verbatim copies of CBI and ED note.

"Paragraphs in the HC judgment were a verbatim copy of CBI and ED note, comma by comma, full stop by full stop, word by word, sentence by sentence, the chart. Their note becomes findings of the court. Where is the application of mind by the judge," argued Sibal.

Countering his arguments, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was presenting the prosecution, said: "I don't know from where they got this note. It was not in records."

"You have not even denied the note. No document was filed in the court. No order said the document was filed in the court," replied Sibal.

Sibal read out the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) affidavit in the Supreme Court and said that the agency is yet to unearth the "money laundering scheme."

"They said they are yet to unearth the money laundering scheme. So if they are yet to unearth, how is it cogent evidence?" argued Sibal.

Earlier today, the apex court asked Chidambaram to move a regular bail plea before an appropriate court to challenge the Delhi High Court's order in the CBI case, which became infructuous after he was arrested by the agency last week.

The top court had on Friday granted Chidambaram an interim protection from the arrest, ending today, in connection with a money laundering case, which is being probed by the ED.

He is currently in CBI custody, which is slated to end today.

In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister. (ANI)

