Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India

INX Media case: Paragraphs of HC order verbatim copy of CBI-ED note, Sibal argues in SC

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:55 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): Arguing for former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, senior counsel Kapil Sibal on Monday said in the Supreme Court that paragraphs in the High Court judgment were verbatim copies of CBI and ED note.
"Paragraphs in the HC judgment were a verbatim copy of CBI and ED note, comma by comma, full stop by full stop, word by word, sentence by sentence, the chart. Their note becomes findings of the court. Where is the application of mind by the judge," argued Sibal.
Countering his arguments, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was presenting the prosecution, said: "I don't know from where they got this note. It was not in records."
"You have not even denied the note. No document was filed in the court. No order said the document was filed in the court," replied Sibal.
Sibal read out the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) affidavit in the Supreme Court and said that the agency is yet to unearth the "money laundering scheme."
"They said they are yet to unearth the money laundering scheme. So if they are yet to unearth, how is it cogent evidence?" argued Sibal.
Earlier today, the apex court asked Chidambaram to move a regular bail plea before an appropriate court to challenge the Delhi High Court's order in the CBI case, which became infructuous after he was arrested by the agency last week.
The top court had on Friday granted Chidambaram an interim protection from the arrest, ending today, in connection with a money laundering case, which is being probed by the ED.
He is currently in CBI custody, which is slated to end today.
In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 17:21 IST

BJP distances itself from Pragya Thakur's remark, Congress slams...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Pragya Thakur on Monday faced flak from Congress leaders for making bizarre claims of 'opposition resorting to sorcery on BJP leaders', while her party distanced itself from her controversial statement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:58 IST

Delhi: CBI takes Chidambaram to Rouse Avenue Court

New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who is under CBI arrest, was taken to Rouse Avenue Court here from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters on Monday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:56 IST

Tamil Nadu: CM Palaniswami flags off 40 police patrol vehicles

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday flagged off 40 Amma police patrolling vehicles and the first electric bus of the state at the Secretariat in Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:46 IST

People can wait for telephone facilities but not a single life...

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Defending the government's restrictions on the use of telephone and mobile devices in some areas of the region, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday stated that people can wait for telephone facilities but the priority is to ensure that lives are not lo

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:41 IST

Baghpat: 6 criminals nabbed after exchange of fire, 2 policemen injured

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday took into custody six criminals after an exchange of fire in Bandpur village of Baghpat district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:34 IST

Major fire breaks out at Spice Mall in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A major fire broke out at in a shopping mall here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:32 IST

INX media case: SC extends protection from ED arrest to...

New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday extended the protection granted to senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram from ED arrest for a day in connection with the INX Media case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:25 IST

Naxalite activities are under control in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Naxalite activities have been brought under control in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:21 IST

Rajasthan: Section 144 imposed following clashes in Sawai...

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Section-144 has been imposed and five people have been arrested following clashes in the district's Gangapur city, informed police on Monday while stating that the situation has been brought under control.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:17 IST

US sanctions equivalent to 'economic terrorism worse than...

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Iranian Ambassador to India, Ali Chegini, lambasted the United States for imposing sanctions on Tehran and termed it as "economic terrorism" which he said was "worse than Pulwama terror attack" which claimed the lives of over 40 Indian paramilitary personnel.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:57 IST

Kamal Nath seeks 4G connectivity in Maoist-affected districts

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday urged the Central government to provide at least 4G connectivity in the Maoist-affected Balaghat and Mandla and also clear proposals for road projects and residential schools in the two districts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:50 IST

Ashes of Arun Jaitley immersed in Ganga at Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The ashes of former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley were immersed in the Ganga river at Haridwar on Monday.

Read More
iocl