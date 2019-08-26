INX Media case: Salman Khurshid exudes confidence in SC, hopes for the best

Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Salman Khurshid, senior counsel for former union minister P Chidambaram on Monday exuded confidence in the Supreme Court, which is slated to hear a batch of petitions filed by the latter in the corruption and money laundering cases related to alleged INX media scam.

"The Supreme Court has been considerate and accommodating. They agreed to hear all our petitions, including the Special Leave Petition (SLP), filed against the remand order. Let's hope for the best," he told ANI.

The apex court had on Friday granted P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till today in connection with the money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The top court will also hear Chidambaram's appeals challenging the high court order, rejecting anticipatory bail to him in the cases related to scam filed by the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Friday, Chidambaram had also filed a new petition against the trial court's orders, permitting the CBI to interrogate him in custody and issuance of non-bailable warrant against him.

After the Delhi High Court rejected Chidambaram's pre-arrest bail on August 20, Look Out Notices were issued against him by both the agencies. The CBI took him into custody the next day.

In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. (ANI)

