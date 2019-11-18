INX media case: SC agrees to hear Chidambaram's plea against refusal of bail by Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal filed by former union finance minister P Chidambaram against an order of the Delhi High Court which refused to grant him bail in INX Media money laundering case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde. The bench will hear the petition either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The High Court had, on November 15, dismissed Chidambaram's regular bail petition contending that the allegations against him are "serious in nature".

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait had observed that he played an active and key role in the INX Media scam.

"No doubt bail is his right, but if granted in such cases, it is against the interest of the public at large," the court had observed.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering case, had arrested Chidambaram last month. He is currently lodged in judicial custody in Tihar jail. The court had recently extended his judicial custody till November 27.

The Congress leader had sought a regular bail by asserting that no part of the triple test, which includes flight risk, influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence, has been made out against him.

Opposing Chidambaram's bail plea, the ED asserted that he used the high office of the country "for his personal gains"."

"Proceeds of crime were generated on the act done by P Chidambaram in his capacity as the finance minister. Considering the gravity of the offences against him, bail should not be granted," the agency submitted.



The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister. Thereafter, a case was registered by the ED.

Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the INX Media corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (ANI)

