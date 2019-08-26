INX Media case: SC dismisses Chidambaram's plea as infructuous

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram challenging the Delhi High Court's order which denied him anticipatory bail in connection with the INX Media case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said the petition has become infructuous as he was arrested on August 21.

The apex court, however, asked him to move a regular bail plea before the appropriate court.

Chidambaram had moved the Supreme court the same day the High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

During the course of proceeding today, Kapil Sibal, senior counsel representing the former Union finance minister, said that he had mentioned the matter for urgent listing on August 21 but the court did not list it until August 23.

"I have a fundamental right,. It is a matter of my liberty. I should have been heard by the Supreme Court," the counsel contended.

Sibal argued, "If the arrest had taken place and I had filed it later, the petition against Delhi High Court would be infructuous. I have a right to be heard under the law."

After the High Court rejected Chidambaram's pre-arrest bail on August 20, he was arrested and sent to CBI's custody by a trial court for four days, ending today.

On Friday, he moved a petition in the Supreme court against the trial court's orders and issuance of non-bailable warrant against him.

The top court had on Friday granted P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till today in connection with the money laundering case related to the scam which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

Following the FIR filed by CBI, ED had filed a case of money laundering against him. (ANI)