Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo)
Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo)

INX media case: SC reserves judgement on Chidambaram's bail plea

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday reserved judgement on a plea of former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram against the order of Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail petition in the INX media case.
A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi reserved the judgement on the bail hearing plea after hearing arguments from the counsels of Chidambaram and CBI.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, said, "Illegal investment comes into INX and that the investment also goes out without permission (downstream). There was a downstream investment into other companies of INX without any application. A very scientific and professional investigation has resulted in this chargesheet."
"Sometimes, the position of the accused is such that his presence is enough to influence and intimidate the witnesses. Atleast till some part of the trial is conducted and some material witnesses are examined, the court will face this situation. Chidambaram should not be granted bail till some of the crucial witnesses are examined in trial in INX media case. This is not a usual bail application," Mehta added.
The CBI said that that people are witnessing an era where persons who are accused of financial offences are fleeing the country.
"We have people who have fled the country. They all were responsible people and had a reputation standing in society. They had properties in the country. I am not comparing. We, as a nation are facing this problem. I am not comparing but arguing on this principle. We can't take the risk again," Mehta said.
Lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, said that putting a person in jail for a longer period of time and incarcerating him does not do any good to criminal jurisprudence. "They should present a strong case for arrest after filing chargesheet," he said.
"If their chargesheet has found me guilty, then let them prove it in court during trial. There is no point to bring it all here in a matter of bail. I will answer the allegations in trial," Sibal added.
As Sibal started his arguments, Mehta raised objection to his reference to the 2G spectrum case.
Sibal said, "I can argue the way I want. " Mehta on the other hand, replied, "Don't bring up fairytales."
Sibal replied to Mehta saying, "Sometimes you threaten, sometimes you interrupt."
Amidst the pandemonium, Justice Bhanumathi stepped in and said, "Then sometimes you both smile, laugh and talk to each other."
Sibal said that Chidambaram never submitted an application to travel out of the country.
"Chidambaram never gave an application to travel out of the country. Where can he run away? World knows him. Can we escape trial? It's a spurious, unreasonable and thoughtless to say he has flight risk," he said.
"Solicitor General Tushar Mehta makes the unique argument that Chidambaram will come to the conclusion that he is bound to be convicted and will run away.
What is this new jurisprudence? He has never even once applied for foreign travel," the advocate added.
Sibal alleged that it is a clear purpose of CBI to seek further custody of Chidambaram in order to humiliate him.
Earlier in the day, the CBI filed a chargesheet in a Delhi Court here in connection with the INX media case. P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram, former media baron Peter Mukerjea among others have been named in the CBI chargesheet.
Chidambaram was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. A special court had on Thursday sent him to the ED custody till October 24.
Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, while sending Chidambaram to the custody, allowed an application filed by the Congress leader seeking western toilet, home-cooked food, medicine and a separate cell.
In August, the senior Congress leader was booked by the CBI to probe the charges of corruption in the same case.
In the CBI case, the court extended his judicial custody in Tihar jail till October 24.
The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.
ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:01 IST

Piyush Goyal lauds Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, but says his...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday congratulated renowned economist Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, but criticised him, saying he is "left-leaning" and the people of the country has "totally rejected" his thinking.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:58 IST

Ayodhya: Idols of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman to be installed on...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The Culture Directorate of Uttar Pradesh is planning to install the fibreglass idols of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and a lamp at Ram ki Pairi during the grand Deep Utsav in Ayodhya, which will begin on October 26.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:57 IST

Need to bust myths about nuclear energy: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh has said that nuclear energy can help meet India's rising demand for energy and there was a need to bust myths associated with it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:54 IST

In Haryana, BJP candidates invoke Donald Trump, Modi's success...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Not everything is local or national in Haryana polls. America is the flavour of this election season courtesy Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Houston that saw US President Donald Trump in attendance.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:25 IST

Union Minister Badal thanks PM, Gadkari for renaming highway...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for accepting her request to rename the national highway from the Indo-Pak border to Sultanpur Lodhi as Sri Guru Na

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:23 IST

Bombay HC dismisses Tarun Tejpal's plea for postponement of...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, seeking postponement till December, the trial against him in a sexual assault case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:13 IST

AP: Police rescue person from drowning in Krishna River at...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Police rescued a person who was found drowning in Krishna River at the Prakasam barrage on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:12 IST

IT Dept raids 'wellness group' campuses in Chennai, Bangalore,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The Income Tax (IT) Department has carried out a search operation in a case of a conglomerate of trusts and companies that run year-round "wellness courses" and training programmes in philosophy and spirituality at various sprawling residential campuses in Andhra Prade

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:11 IST

Delhi Assembly Speaker gets 6-month jail in 2015 house-trespass case

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was sentenced to six months in jail by a Delhi court on Friday for house-trespassing and voluntarily causing hurt at the house of a realtor in East Delhi in 2015.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:10 IST

CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends Justice SA Bobde as his successor

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, following the tradition of appointment system of his immediate successor, on Friday wrote to the government recommending the seniormost judge of the Supreme Court as the next CJI.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:08 IST

One more PMC Bank account holder dies of heart-attack, son says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): An account holder of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank died of a heart attack here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:01 IST

Shah asks Rahul what Congress did for Adivasis during its rule

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday targetted the Congress party over the issue of Adivasis' welfare and asked its former president Rahul Gandhi what his party did for the community during their 70-year rule in the country.

Read More
iocl